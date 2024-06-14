Jennifer Garner is showing her gratitude to the teachers who have helped her three kids grow.

The Alias alum took to Instagram on Thursday, June 13, to share a note she wrote to her childrens’ educators following son Samuel’s middle school graduation. “A little gratitude for our wonderful family elementary school at the end of 13 years together applies to all educators: thank you for doing what you do,” she captioned the post, adding, “And congratulations to all the mamas out there with kids moving from one phase to the next.”

In her letter, Garner thanked her kids’ teachers for all of the “hard work that goes into high expectation, for buckling down and teaching them the discomfort and joy of tolerating toward a greater good.”

She noted that there’s “not a whole lot” more “noble” than teaching children. “Thank you for being a safe haven for my family,” Garner wrote, adding that teachers prioritize education and character. The actress signed off her note by expressing “deep respect and endless gratitude.”

Garner, who shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12 with ex-husband Ben Affleck, has had a whirlwind summer of graduations, having recently watched Violet say goodbye to high school.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate,” the actress captioned a carousel of photos and videos via Instagram on May 20, which showed her crying in different locations, including the graduation ceremony and an airplane.

Moms flooded Garner’s comments section to share just how relatable her post was. “Oh honey … I know. 😢 ❤️ You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs,” Reese Witherspoon wrote. “Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong 💪,” Rachel Zoe added.

Looking back on raising her three kids, Garner shared with Entertainment Tonight in an October 2023 interview that it’s tempting to worry about just how quickly time passes — and explained why she’s trying to fight that fear.

“Working moms … get all freaked out because we’re told constantly, ‘You have 18 summers, you have this much time … Time is fleeting,’” she said. “It makes you panic, and my mom has always said to me, ‘You’re their mom forever. Don’t worry, you can do your job … your kids are gonna be so proud of you.’”