A special celebration! Jennifer Lopez wished her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez‘s daughter Ella a happy 13th birthday with an adorable message shortly after the pair officially broke off their engagement.

“Happy birthday Ella Bella,” the singer, 51, captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Ella via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 21.

The retired MLB player, 45, also praised his youngest daughter with a video montage, which included appearances by Lopez in the collection of family moments.

“13. Wow. That number has meant a lot to me over the years, but today, it’s even more special than ever,” the athlete wrote to his daughter via Instagram. “I just can’t believe my Ella Bella turns 13 today. My baby girl is officially a teenager!!”

Rodriguez continued: “Ella — every day you amaze me more than I could have ever imagined. You are smart, mature, talented, caring and funny.”

“I am so proud of the young woman you are becoming and so lucky and grateful to be your dad. I love you so much. Happy magical 13th birthday sweetheart!” he concluded.

Lopez and Rodriguez started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. The pair were forced to put wedding planning on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic and fans began to questions the status of their relationship after Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy claimed on the show’s reunion that she had “DMed” a former MLB player. Sources close to Rodriguez, however, told Us Weekly at the time that he’s “never met” the hairstylist.

The couple previously denied breakup rumors in March but announced earlier this month that they had officially ended their engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a statement to Today. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

A source told Us recently that the duo tried to make their relationship work for their children’s sake. The New York Yankees player shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“A-Rod’s girls and J. Lo’s kids are really close, so the reason why they stayed together for as long as they did was to make their kids happy,” the insider told Us following the end of the couple’s relationship. “They still have love for each other that I think will never go away.”

The “On the Floor” singer, whose biggest relationship dealbreaker is dishonesty, is now focusing on her future.

“J.Lo was always aware of the rumors of him cheating or him messaging other girls. You can say that for sure [that] played a part in why the engagement ended,” a second source told Us of the split. “She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.”

The source also added that Lopez “will be OK.”

“She’s a super strong woman inside and out,” the source explained.