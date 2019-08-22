



An entourage of their own! Jerry Ferrara and Breanna Racano’s son, Jacob, was born in May and the actors are already planning on expanding their family.

“For sure,” the Power star, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, August 20, at the season 6 premiere when asked whether he wants more children. “Maybe not right away, but for sure.”

The Entourage alum went on to describe his son’s latest milestones, telling Us, “He’s started to kind of sit up. He obviously doesn’t talk, but he’s making noise. He loves music.”

The little one has yet to meet Ferrara’s costars because the new parents have been “bunkered at home just learning,” the New York native explained. “There’s so much that we had to learn.”

In fact, the Starz show’s premiere was the “first night out” for him and his actress wife, 31, since Jacob’s birth. “We’ve had dinner and stuff here and there,” Ferrara told Us. “This is the first time we’ll be out for hours.”

He and the Ohio native welcomed their son in May and announced his arrival on Instagram. “Everyone!!! @breanneracanoferrara and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy… Jacob Michael Ferrara,” the new dad wrote at the time. “Born 5/5/19 at 11:52 am. Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”

When Racano shared her pregnancy news on Instagram in January, she admitted that she had previously suffered a miscarriage, writing, “This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives … And to my husband … we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May.”

She and Ferrara tied the knot in June 2017 in Ohio.

With reporting by Shakira Brightly

