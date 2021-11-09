Major milestone! Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld helped their daughter, Sascha, ring in her 21st birthday on Sunday, November 7.

“Our [angel] Sascha Seinfeld turns 21 today,” the Food Swings author, 50, captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time. “We had the best weekend celebrating this phenomenal human being, along with her friends, who love her almost as much as we do. She works hard, she plays hard and in between, makes life better for everyone in her orbit. I love you, Little Magic Girl. I am so proud to be your mom.”

The birthday girl commented on the social media upload: “Omg this caption. Falling out. Love you so much. Best night ever.”

Sascha went on to post more photos on her own account, writing, “Perfectly leguale [sic].”

Her parents’ celeb friends left her sweet comments, from Gwyneth Paltrow to Michelle Trachtenberg. “Happy birthday dear,” the Goop creator, 49, wrote, while the Gossip Girl alum, 36, added, “Oh hello gorgeous queen of the world, Mazel!” Julianne Moore wrote, “Happy birthday, Sascha!”

Jessica and Jerry, 67, are also the parents of sons Julian, 18, and Shepherd, 16. In June 2019, the Seinfeld alum exclusively told Us Weekly that their little ones are “decent human beings.”

The actor explained, “We’re not trying to beat them over the head that they have to give back. … The only way to really do it, we believe, is by doing it yourself and modeling it and hopefully they follow.”

The couple, who wed in 1999, “don’t over-parent,” Jessica told Us in October 2018.

“I think we’re pretty relaxed. They have to figure it out on their own,” Jerry chimed in at the time. “They have their little nastiness, and you know, they close themselves in their rooms and stuff. But you can just barge in and go, ‘OK. Out of the room, off the screen.’ You can push them around still.”

When Sascha began dating that same month, Jessica told Us she “love[d her daughter’s boyfriend] so much,” with her husband joking, “Yeah. It’s a shame he’s gonna have to go.”

In August of the following year, the pair sent Sascha to Duke University for her freshman year of college. “So many warm wishes and goodbyes sent our way from friends and family this morning before we left,” the Good+ Foundation creator told her Instagram followers in 2019. “Thank you! We feel tremendous gratitude for each and all.”