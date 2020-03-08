All of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s former Modern Family costars have been preparing him for fatherhood in different ways.

“It all contradicts itself,” the actor, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively of their advice at the Broadway opening night of Girl From the North Country on Thursday, March 5. “Julie [Bowen] has advice that contradicts Sofia [Vergara’s] that contradicts Ty [Burrell‘s], you know.”

The Montana native explained that Ed O’Neill shared the “best” words of wisdom, saying, “He’s like, ‘You’re going to figure it out when it gets here.’”

The Emmy winner casually announced in January that he and his husband, Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child. “[Turning 40 is] when you finally become an adult, I feel,” he said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

After saying he was “very excited” for the little one’s arrival, Ferguson added that he and the lawyer, 34, aren’t sharing the sex of their baby-to-be. “A human,” he told James Corden after the host, 41, asked if he was expecting a boy or a girl.

He and Mikita celebrated their baby shower last month with a “S–t Just Got Real” theme. Vergara, 47, attended, as well as Sarah Hyland and Lisa Rinna.

The couple wed in July 2013 in New York City. They got engaged the previous year during a Mexico vacation, “ironically a few days before Sofia got engaged.”

The Broadway star told Us exclusively in 2012: “I told Sofia the day before she got engaged. Very quietly, I said, ‘Justin and I got engaged, but we don’t want to tell a lot of people and we don’t want to upstage you on your big birthday weekend’ — and then the next day she gets engaged on a Tulum ruin! So she upstaged us.”

With reporting by Fortune Benatar