



Jessica Simpson loves her family of five! The actress posted a sweet shot with the newest member to Instagram on Wednesday, November 6.

“Baby Birdie is the cherry on top of my precious family. #BirdieMae,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned the black-and-white mother-daughter photo with her smiling 7-month-old.

The Texas native and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their baby girl — who she now calls her “dimple double” — in March. She joined older sister Maxwell, 7, and big brother Ace, 6, who have been “very helpful and sweet with the baby,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “They’re both very curious and like to be involved.”

Not only has Simpson shown off multiple sibling shots on Instagram of Maxwell holding her sister, but the eldest also loves reading to Birdie and posing for pictures.

As for Johnson, 40, the insider called the athlete a “super dad,” noting that parenthood has been “a totally different experience” for him and his wife this time around.

The following month, the Newlyweds alum’s sister, Ashlee Simpson, told Us exclusively that Birdie is “adorable and amazing.” She said, “She’s doing great. … She’s the cutest. She’s got these, like, adorable cheeks.”

The “Pieces of Me” singer, 35, even admitted that the bundle of joy gave her and her husband, Evan Ross, baby “fever.” In August, her Ashlee + Evan costar, 31, said he “would love to” expand their family. (He and Ashlee share 4-year-old daughter, Jagger, and the actress previously welcomed Bronx, 10, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz).

Ashlee also said her sister was doing “amazing” post-baby. Five months later, Jessica showed off her 100-pound weight loss on Instagram.

“She never complains and always has an amazing attitude,” her longtime trainer Harley Pasternak revealed to Us in September. “I wish all of our clients were as positive and hard-working as her. … We had a nightly email [check-in]. My clients, before they go to bed at night, send me an email and it says, ‘Did you hit your step goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your sleep goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your unplugged goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your food goal? Yes or no?’ To the extent that you check yes, it gives you this sense of accomplishment at the end of every day.”