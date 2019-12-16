



Oops! Jessica Simpson forgot to unbuckle while getting out of her car on Sunday, December 15.

“This is what Christmas season does to a mom. #stuckinmyseatbelt,” the fashion designer, 39, captioned her Instagram upload. In the silly shot, the actress stood on the curb with her car door open and the belt still wrapped around her waist.

The Texas native was wearing the same green top she was photographed in at her eldest children’s Christmas concert earlier that same day. “These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert,” Simpson captioned a family photo with her husband, Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell, 7, and son Ace, 6.

The “With You” singer, who also shares daughter Birdie, 8 months, with the former professional football player, 40, lost 100 pounds after giving birth in March.

Shortly after Simpson gave birth, she was back up and training, according to the Newlywed alum’s trainer, Harley Pasternak. “We had a daily step goal on her Fitbit,” the fitness guru told Us Weekly exclusively in October. “More of a limit if anything because we didn’t want to do too much,” ranging from 6,000 to 14,000.

Pasternak added, “We had a nightly email [check-in]. My clients, before they go to bed at night, send me an email and it says, Did you hit your step goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your sleep goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your unplugged goal? Yes or no? Did you hit your food goal? Yes or no? To the extent that you check yes, it gives you this sense of accomplishment at the end of every day.”

The Open Book author debuted her weight loss on Instagram in September, posting a picture of herself in a black dress with her baby girl on her hip. “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240),” Simpson wrote at the time. “My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”