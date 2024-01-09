Jessie James Decker is feeling all the love ahead of welcoming baby No. 4 with husband Eric Decker.

“When my sisters asked about a baby shower I told them no way,” Jessie, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 8, alongside a carousel of snaps from her special day. “This is my 4th baby! But they wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

While Jessie recalled telling them to “do something small,” she pointed out that “as you can see they don’t do small!” She continued by giving thanks to her sister and sister-in-law for throwing her “the most magical, beautiful baby shower.”

“I had tears of joys walking in because I was overwhelmed with love and emotion and just feeling so grateful,” she said. “Thank you to everyone who celebrated with me in our cozy jammies. This baby boy is loved so much already.”

Jessie announced in August 2023 that she and Eric, 36, were expanding their family. The pair are already parents to daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Ahead of their fourth child’s arrival, Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that her husband has been “amazing,” adding that “he rubs my feet and back every night.”

“He’ll bring me a cup of coffee in bed or [pick up] lunch,” she gushed. “He’s so sweet. He’s the best.”

Jessie had previously told Us that this baby was “taking it easier on me” compared to some of her other pregnancies.

“Vivi tried to kill me, that’s for sure,” she exclusively told Us in September 2023. “Oh, my Lord. She was so hard on me. I mean, it was just brutal. And she was worth every bit of it because she’s just incredible.”

While she noted that her pregnancy with Eric Jr. was “pretty easy,” she found her pregnancy with Forrest to be “pretty hard” on her as well.

“This baby, I would have to say … is probably right there with my second pregnancy where it’s on the easier side. I never threw up, which was nice, which is good,” she told Us. “Every pregnancy is so different, but it’s been easier. I haven’t had any aversions really. Just been wanting to eat everything as usual.”

As for whether Jessie and Eric plan on expanding their family even more, the singer was adamant that this baby would be the pair’s last.

“Don’t you start asking me about five!” she quipped to Us. “Because, no way! No, not even a question!”

Jessie added that while she and Eric were “truly good” with having three kids, she said as soon as “the shock wore off” she already “can’t imagine life without this baby.”

“And I don’t even have this baby in my arms yet, but I’ve always been very maternal and I’ve always just — I love being a mom,” she gushed. “So for me, I just can’t imagine life without this baby. I’m so excited. I’m all in. I’m ready. I’m ready.”