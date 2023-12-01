Pregnant Jessie James Decker is getting the royal treatment from husband Eric Decker as they await the arrival of baby No. 4.

“He’s amazing,” Jessie, 35, exclusively said of her spouse, 36, in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He rubs my feet and back every night.”

The Just Eat cookbook author gushed about how Eric has been doting on her during this pregnancy. “He’ll bring me a cup of coffee in bed or [pick up] lunch,” she revealed. “He’s so sweet. He’s the best.”

Jessie announced in August that she is expecting her and Eric’s fourth baby. The couple already share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

The following month, Jessie dished to Us about her fourth pregnancy, revealing, “This baby is definitely taking it easier on me out of all of them.” She added, “Every pregnancy is so different, but it’s been easier. I haven’t had any aversions really. Just been wanting to eat everything as usual.”

The Kittenish founder confessed that after such a big break after her last pregnancy, she might be “rusty in some places.” As for parenting, however, Jessie told Us in September that she isn’t worried she’s lost her touch.

“I do feel like those maternal instincts are always there, and I am not afraid of anything once the baby’s here,” she explained. “But I definitely keep having these moments being like, ‘Oh, is that supposed to happen? Oh, I forgot this. Oh, your boobs do let down.’ I don’t have any milk to come out yet, but I can feel that. I feel everything, and it’s all coming back to me.”

Jessie, who has since confirmed that she’s having another boy, revealed to Us that baby No. 4 will be the family’s last. “Don’t you start asking me about five!” she teased in September. “Because, no way! No, not even a question! No, we’re good with four.”

While this pregnancy came as a “surprise” to Jessie and Eric, the country singer can’t imagine her life now without their future child. “I love being a mom,” Jessie gushed. “So, for me, I’m like, ‘I just can’t imagine life without this baby.’ I’m so excited. I’m all in. I’m ready.”

For more on Jessie and Eric’s dynamic during her fourth pregnancy, watch the exclusive video above — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.