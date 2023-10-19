Eric Decker dared to bare it all as he showed support for pregnant wife Jessie James Decker’s newest cookbook, Just Eat.

“To celebrate one week of Just Eat being out I know I promised we would do another cheeky Eric cookbook photo 😂,” Jessie, 35, teased via Instagram on Wednesday, October 18. “So in honor here it is and Eric also made his chicken chili tonight and let me say, yum yum yum!!!”

Jessie, who announced in August that she is expecting the couple’s fourth baby, shared a steamy kitchen snap of her husband holding her book by the stove. In the picture, Eric, 36, stripped down to nothing but his apron and smirked for the camera.

The retired NFL player’s butt was slightly covered by a winking smiley face emoji with its tongue sticking out.

“I love seeing all your stories and posts of all the dishes y’all are making!!! They look gorgeous!!!!” Jessie wrote in the captions. “Thank you for all the love🫶🏼😋❤️ link in bio to snag if ya haven’t or head to Target. They have the most beautiful display of my book up front 🥰🥰🥰.”

Eric previously gave fans a glimpse at his toned physique in August when he posed completely nude in honor of Just Eat being available for preorder.

“Sharin the tasty love! Grab a hard copy of Just Eat Jess’ new cookbook👊🏽 she cooks her ass off and these recipes are proof of that. Get it 👊🏽 link in bio to pre order 😆😆😆,” he captioned the sexy snap, which showed Eric sitting naked on a chair with only the book on his lap. At the time, Eric asked his followers, “How should I make Jess return this kind gesture and favor?????”

Earlier this month, Eric once again sang his wife’s praises when Just Eat hit bookshelves on October 10. “She cooks her butt off! So proud of my talented wife,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, revealing that the recipes are “damn good.”

In addition to promoting her latest cooking venture, Jessie has been preparing for life as a family of six. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, already share daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 7, and Forrest, 5.

“I do feel like those maternal instincts are always there, and I am not afraid of anything once the baby’s here,” Jessie exclusively told Us Weekly in September. “But I definitely keep having these moments being like, ‘Oh, is that supposed to happen? Oh, I forgot this. Oh, your boobs do let down.’ I don’t have any milk to come out yet, but I can feel that. I feel everything and it’s all coming back to me.”

While Jessie confessed that she might be “rusty in some places” after such a big break between her last pregnancy, she gushed over becoming a mom of four.

“And I don’t even have this baby in my arms yet, but I’ve always been very maternal and I’ve always just — I love being a mom,” she added. “So for me, I just can’t imagine life without this baby. I’m so excited. I’m all in. I’m ready. I’m ready.”