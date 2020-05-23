Getting handsy! Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, got up close and personal with a cheeky bit of PDA on the beach.

The fashion designer, 32, shared a photo of herself and Eric, 33, enjoying a day of fun in the sun via Instagram on Friday, May 22. In the picture, the former professional football player embraced his bikini-clad wife and grabbed her butt. Jessie, meanwhile, wrapped her arms around Eric’s neck while she smiled up at him.

“My handy man,” the “Almost Over You” singer captioned the sweet snapshot.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2013 — have had their hands full in other ways amid the coronavirus pandemic with their three children, Vivianne, 6, Eric, 4, and Forrest, 2. The family of five have celebrated four of their birthdays in quarantine including Jessie and her husband’s.

“Happy Birthday to my queen. I am so grateful for YOU and all the ways your love shines through! You not only make my days better, you make me a better man! Cheers to YOU and another year of beautiful adventures,” the athlete wrote as he paid tribute to Jessie via Instagram in April.

One month earlier, the “Flip My Hair” singer celebrated Eric’s birthday with a special message on social media.

“33 looks good on ya baby!” Jessie wrote alongside a family photo. “Happy birthday morning with daddy!!! Sleepy faces and the iphone timer to capture our morning! Eric got some great gifts including a label maker and a laminator machine lol.”

The “Boys in the Summer” songstress told Us Weekly in January that her husband is hoping to add baby no. 4 to their brood.

“He just loves our babies so much. He wants more,” Jessie said at the time. “I told him he’s got to just hang on for a minute there. I’m not sure that’s in the cards for us, but you never know. He doesn’t want to permanently do anything about it, so he is leaving things open. I’m not, but he is.”

The Just Jessie author added, “We’re in such a good rhythm right now. I feel like we’re good right now. We’re good at where we are. We’re busy enough. We have so many things going on.”