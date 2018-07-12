Jessie James Decker is one relatable mama! The country singer shared a video breast-feeding her 3-month-old son, Forrest, after trying to fit a workout in.

“I will admit this is been the most challenging to see any progress this time around. Baby Number three is no joke when it comes to your body and all the changes!” the 30-year-old captioned the Instagram video, in which she walks around her kitchen while breast-feeding Forrest on Thursday, July 12. “I’m definitely used to seeing things progress a lot faster but I’m trying to be patient. Trying to stay active and trying to eat healthy as much as I can!! I’m not one of those women that drops weight from breast-feeding I’m one of those women that holds onto every little ounce of weight that I have to continue to make milk for my baby.”

She added: “So in the end all that matters is he’s healthy and eating well but I’m not going to lie obviously I would love to see some changes physically so I can fit back into my old clothes but I have to remind myself I’m only four months post and we have to be patient with ourselves and just do all that you can’t to feel healthy and good in your own skin!! #mommyworkoutdiary #15lbstogo.”

The Eric & Jessie star welcomed her third child with her husband, NFL star Eric Decker, on March 31. The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and 2-year-old son Eric Jr.

In the breast-feeding clip, James Decker encouraged fellow mothers to try to squeeze in a workout.

“I barely finished my workout because he started waking up from his nap crying,” the Kittenish designer said. “It is, like, super tough to try to get a good workout in with your baby trying to nap and cry, but I did it. It was a 10-minute workout and I feel really good about it. Try to get it done today if you can girls, even if your baby starts screaming towards the end, whatever you do, every little bit counts.”

As for more children, James Decker told Us Weekly exclusively back in October that baby No. 3. is “the last one.”

