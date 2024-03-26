Jessie James Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, is on the road to recovery after getting a vasectomy.

“I survived,” Eric, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 25, after going through with the medical sterilization procedure.

After getting the snip at the doctor’s office, Eric headed home where he changed into a T-shirt that read: “Vasectomy survivor I kid you not.”

The former NFL player also took things easy as he was photographed drinking a beverage with Camesino Rum while frozen green peas laid on his private parts.

Although Jessie, 35, trolled her husband in the comments section with several rolling on the floor emojis, country singer Randy Houser took a more empathetic approach when he wrote, “Dude. Two weeks ago. Ugggh same t shirt.”

On February 9, Jessie announced the arrival of her fourth child — a baby boy named Denver Calloway Decker — with Eric. The couple are also parents of daughter Vivianne, 10, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

The fourth pregnancy came as a surprise to both parents, especially for Eric.

“He didn’t believe me, actually,” Jessie shared during an Instagram Q&A in August 2023 when recalling her husband’s reaction. “He thought I was playing a joke on him … but I would never joke about something like this.”

“It was not planned. We were very, very surprised,” she added in a separate post. “It was a shock for a while there, but then as soon as he knew it was real, I mean, you know him. … We love kids, so we’re like, ‘Yeah!’”

The idea of Eric getting a vasectomy has been a topic in the Decker household for a couple of years. In January 2022, Jessie said her husband wouldn’t take the necessary steps to book an appointment.

“Just the idea freaks him out,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I also feel like there’s a small part of him that doesn’t want to cut it off permanently because maybe he wants another baby down the road and so that’s what I think is happening.”

According to Eric, he was “nervous” about the whole thing.

“It’s a little power being taken. That’s how I feel,” he told Us. “We have amazing kids, so I don’t want a lot of love being taken.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, patients who receive a vasectomy can expect bruising, swelling and pain that gets better within a few days.

Men are asked to avoid sports, lifting and heavy work for a week or so. As for sex, doctors recommend waiting at least a week after the procedure is complete.