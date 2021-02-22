Privacy, please! Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard think it’s “about time” they start locking their bedroom door.

“We’ve talked about that,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, February 22, while promotingtheir YouTube channel. “We really need to get [a lock] because the boys learned how to unlatch our door. … My parents had one on their door. It’s about time we did.”

The former reality stars plan to introduce their kids to sex before sons Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3, learn about it at school. “We’d rather it be us and have fun,” Dillard, 31, explained. “And if you have a healthy view earlier on, it gives you more confidence whenever things like that come up in school.”

While the couple initially had “different perspectives” on how to talk to their kids about sex, they’ve been listening to podcasts and reading books on the subject.

“We definitely want our kids also to have the ability to protect themselves so that’s another aspect of it,” Duggar added. “Knowledge is power and you would be amazed at kids just learning about their body at the right time.”

Her husband chimed in, “Growing up, we always learned the anatomical names for body parts and didn’t use colloquial names or euphemisms or whatever, which I think can protect against abuse. Because then whenever kids talk about things, then people might not know what they’re talking about. When they feel comfortable talking to you and if they say something happened, it’s very clear.”

The former TLC personalities subtly explained to Isaiah and Samuel “how [they] were born” in a YouTube video earlier this month. “We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy’s tummy,” the law school student said.

When his wife noted that they had “a bunch of dates,” Dillard replied, “We did have four dates in one day, I think, that one time.” He quietly added, “Hey, we have a good sex life.”

When the little ones grow up, the Counting On alums “definitely want to” talk to them about pursuing courtship like they did — although they envision the process being different than their own.

“One thing that I would like to push back on and disagree with in the traditional sense of like courtship is the authority,” Dillard explained to Us on Monday. “The degree to which you’re subject to unsolicited advice from parents might be the level to which you’re dependent upon them financially. … You should honor your, your parents your entire life but honoring your parents when you’re 5 is obeying everything that they say and honoring your parents when your 35 isn’t obeying everything that they say but respecting their opinion. It’s treating them the right way.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi