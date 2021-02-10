Not hiding it! Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard candidly discussed their “good sex life” in a recent YouTube video while documenting a “progressive date” with their kids.

“Sex is a super important part of marriage, but it’s also important to prioritize fun and intimacy that leads to a healthy marriage, including a healthy sex life,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum, 29, said of her relationship with her husband, 31.

The pair tied the knot in June 2014 and share two sons: Israel, 5, and Samuel, 3. As the family of four drove around on their casual day out, Dillard asked his children, “Do you know how you got born?”

Using kid-friendly terms, the Arkansas native added, “We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy’s tummy.”

Duggar chimed in, saying that the duo “had a bunch of dates” before welcoming their babies into the world. Her husband quipped back, “We did have four dates in one day, I think, that one time.”

The couple joked about trying to broach the topic in a “discreet” way, with Duggar quietly adding, “Hey, we have a good sex life.”

This isn’t the first time the reality stars have gotten real about their off-camera love life. In November 2020, Dillard revealed the NSFW reasoning behind his extended family members’ decisions to marry young. When a fan expressed their shock at Justin Duggar‘s engagement to Claire Spivey, which Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time, Dillard stepped in with a blunt explanation.

“Because we want to have sex,” he teased in an Instagram comment.

While the twosome aren’t afraid of getting honest with their followers about their healthy sex life, some fans aren’t as comfortable with the conversation. In July 2019, the Counting On alum clapped back after being bashed on social media for posting a photo featuring The Little Black Book of Kama Sutra in her fifth anniversary tribute to her husband.

“We are not recommending the Kama Sutra,” she responded at the time after being told to “keep it PG” by unhappy fans. “We believe marriage is ordained by God and husbands and wives should filter everything they read and hear together through the lense [sic] of the Bible and not practice anything unbiblical. The little book pictured is a modern, smaller, cleaner, edited version that doesn’t focus on spiritual aspects, homosexual, or other extramarital relationships, and again, we don’t take everything in there either as the truth.”

She continued: “It is always good to be aware and careful of what we allow into our minds, hearts and marriages. We’ve not read the actual Kama Sutra and only promote biblical marriage (i.e. between a man and woman who are married). We just wanted to clarify since there has been a lot of discussion after this post.”