Bonding with his brothers! Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard shared precious photos of their newborn baby, Frederick, spending time with their two older sons.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 31, shared glimpses of her third child via Instagram on Thursday, July 21, are being “unable to post for awhile.” In the sweet snap, the infant wore a brown onesie and laid in a crib.

“In case you missed our blog post last week, ‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here!” Duggar wrote. “He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long.”

The Arkansas native went on to explain why she and Dillard, 33, chose their baby’s name. “Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” the former TLC personality continued. “The name Frederick also holds special meaning for us since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick.’ Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick to spell, ‘de’-‘rick,’ literally meaning son ‘of’ (de) Rick.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, “were excited to settle on the name” and honor Dillard’s father with the moniker.

Duggar and her husband are also the parents of sons Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5. Though their third little boy arrived sooner than expected, the Counting On alum reassured her followers that “both mom and baby are healthy” at home. “Frederick was set to arrive later in July, but he decided he wanted to come a little early (the day before big brother Samuel’s birthday!), so we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” she wrote.

The lawyer and his wife gave fans another glimpse of their three children all together in a blog post. “We have been so blessed by the support of friends and family who have come to help, provide meals and watch the big boys for us during this time of transition and recovery,” the twosome gushed alongside a series of family photos.

In the snaps, Israel and Samuel held their baby brother in matching PJs. The trio were also seen wearing custom shirts that read “Big,” “Middle” and “Little,” respectively.

Duggar announced her pregnancy in February, revealing her summer due date at the time. The news came shortly after the Growing Up Duggar author shared that she previously suffered a miscarriage.

“We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled!” Duggar captioned an October 2021 Instagram video. “However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss! … Our baby doesn’t get to live here with us on earth, but is forever with the source of the river of life, in the presence of the Lord!”

