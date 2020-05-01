Better safe than sorry! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is taking precautions after finding out about her 2-year-old son Samuel’s allergy.

“Stuffies in the freezer! We recently found out Sam has strong allergies to dust!” the Counting On alum, 28, captioned a Wednesday, April 29, Instagram picture of her freezer full of stuffed animals. “ Both of the boys love their stuffies so when the allergist mentioned they could be contributing to collection of dust it made total sense!”

The former reality star, who also shares 5-year-old Israel with her husband, Derick Dillard, went on to write, “In addition to being better at washing bedding and vacuuming at least once a week (I know, we still have carpet), the allergist recommended freezing anything that’s tough to wash at least once a month for 48-72 hours to hopefully kill the dust mites! I usually bag them up to keep moisture off of them and contain them a little.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum asked her social media followers for advice and received plenty of tips, from “allergy-reducing pillow covers” to “high” dryer settings.

She and Derick, 31, tied the knot in June 2014 in Arkansas and welcomed Israel and Samuel in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Earlier this month, the law student hinted at their future family plans.

“We’ll see,” Derick said on the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast when asked whether he and Jill were planning on adding another baby to their brood. “We’re just kind of enjoying life.”

The Oklahoma State University graduate went on to say that baby No. 3 is “not definite.”

The former TLC personalities starred on the first five seasons of Counting On before the network’s September 2017 announcement that Derick had been cut from the cast following transphobic tweets. “His statements do not reflect the views of the network,” the statement read at the time.

Derick responded via Twitter, writing, “For the record, I was never fired. I just felt it best for my family to cut ties months ago, as we are heading in a different direction.”