Jill Duggar is looking back on her pregnancy journey before it ended in a heartbreaking loss.

“The baby bump photos we were so excited to share, but didn’t get to before she was gone,” Duggar, 32, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 29. “#islamariedillard #pregnancyloss #miscarriage #stillbirth #lovedforever#bornintoheaven #littlesister #girlparents🎀.”

In the carousel of photos, the former 19 Kids and Counting star showcased her changing body in a skirt and snoop-neck T-shirt. Her last photo, however, featured her husband, Derick Dillard, holding their baby girl, Isla Marie, in a pink baby blanket.

“You will always be daddy’s little girl,” she captioned a separate Instagram slideshow of Dillard, 35, with the blanket.

Earlier this month, the couple announced that Duggar suffered a pregnancy loss.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” read a message shared via Instagram on April 13. “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

The Counting On alums continued, “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

Duggar and Dillard tied the knot in June 2014 during a TV wedding featured on 19 Kids and Counting. They share three sons: Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 21 months. Jill previously had a miscarriage in 2021 with a son she and her husband planned to name River Bliss.

Since announcing her latest pregnancy loss, the Counting the Cost author has provided a glimpse into her grieving journey, including the moment she said goodbye to her daughter.

On April 19, baby Isla was laid to rest after a funeral service at First Baptist Church Siloam Springs in Arkansas. “Isla Marie, our baby girl,” the couple wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven.”

Both Duggar and Dillard have received public support from some family members in the comments sections of their social media uploads. (The couple have not spoken to Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, since Counting the Cost was released in September 2023.)

“Love you so much, sis. Continuing to uphold you all in prayer. Sweet little Isla will be missed,” Jill’s sister Jinger Duggar wrote. Cousin Amy Duggar King added, “Praying continuously. God has a plan through all the heartbreak. You’ve been on my mind and in our prayers and will continue to be. 💕 We love y’all so much.”