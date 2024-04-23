Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, honored their stillborn daughter with a touching funeral service.

“Isla Marie, our baby girl. We will love you forever & hold you in our hearts until we hold you in heaven 🩷,” the couple captioned photos from the memorial via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, April 23. “Laid to rest 4.19.2024.”

The photo featured a small white box adorned with flowers and a stuffed animal rabbit. Placed next to the box was a bouquet of pink flowers, the vase of which was wrapped with a matching pink bow.

Duggar, 32, also shared a look at the memorial’s pamphlet, which featured a photo of herself and Dillard, 35, holding their daughter’s knit blanket and bunny toy and a Bible verse. A table at the event was decorated with several of Isla’s toys, books and clothing. Attendees were also gifted a pot and seeds with a message that read, “Plant this heart.”

The funeral service was held nearly two weeks after the Counting On alums shared news of their baby girl’s stillbirth via Instagram. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the stillbirth of our beautiful baby girl, Isla Marie Dillard,” they wrote in a joint post on April 13. “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero.”

The caption continued: “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world. We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie 😭🩷.”

Duggar and Dillard’s June 2014 nuptials were featured on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, and the duo have since welcomed three sons together — Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 21 months.

Prior to welcoming Freddy in July 2022, Jill suffered a pregnancy loss. “We recently found out we were expecting our third baby,” she explained via Instagram in October 2021. “We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss!”

She reflected on the loss in a lengthy Instagram post one year later, writing, “As I sit here this morning nursing our little Freddy, covered in spit up and a little sleep deprived, I feel conflicted with feelings of loss and joy … I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is 🥺.”

She went on to state that her heart was “also heavy for others who wish so badly to be mamas or have experienced loss and are still praying for their miracle,” adding, “I miss you & I’ll love you forever! 💞😭.”