Jill Duggar is continuing to mourn the loss of her and husband Derick Dillard’s stillborn daughter, Isla Marie Dillard.

“’I carried you for every second of your life, and I will love you every second of mine,’” Duggar, 32, captioned a recent Instagram post of herself wiping away tears while holding her daughter’s pink baby blanket. “1 week ago today we laid our baby girl to rest. We will love you forever Isla Marie! 😘❌⭕️❌⭕️.”

Duggar and Dillard, 35, announced the loss of their fourth child earlier this month. “Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero,” the couple explained in a joint April 13 Instagram post, which featured a photo of them posing with their daughter’s blanket and knit toy. “From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world.”

The caption continued: “We appreciate your prayers as we continue to grieve and heal from the loss of our little Isla Marie 😭🩷.”

The former Counting On stars held a funeral service for their baby girl on April 19. In photos of the service shared by the pair via Instagram, the venue was decorated with pink decorations and displayed some of Isla Marie’s clothes, toys and books.

Attendees also participated in a pink balloon release in memory of Duggar and Dillard’s late child. “Isla Marie Dillard, ‘planted on earth to bloom in heaven,’” Duggar captioned snaps of the heartwarming moment via Instagram on April 24.

In another recent Instagram post, the 19 Kids and Counting alums gave fans a glimpse of the moment they buried their stillborn daughter, sharing emotional photos from her grave site. “We love & miss you baby girl! 🩷Isla Marie Dillard. Laid to rest 4.19.2024,” Duggar wrote alongside the touching photos. “Isla (pronounced ‘eye-la’), is a family name and means ‘Devoted to God.’ Marie is also a family name and means, ‘Wished for Child and Beloved.’”

She went on to share lyrics from a song sung at the funeral service, “Jesus Loves Me,” which Duggar said she and Dillard sang to “each of our children in the womb.”

The couple wed in 2014 and went on to welcome sons Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Freddy, 21 months. The pair previously experienced a pregnancy loss nearly one year before welcoming Freddy in July 2022. “We recently found out we were expecting our third baby,” Duggar captioned an October 2021 Instagram video. “We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying. We love and miss you River Bliss!”

A year later, Duggar admitted to feeling “conflicted with feelings of loss and joy” taking care of Freddy after losing River. “I miss the moments we never had with River, yet I feel so so thankful for where we are this year holding our sweet little newborn & I do not take for granted what a blessing this journey of motherhood is,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2022.