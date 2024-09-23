John Mulaney has become a girl dad and he couldn’t be more besotted.

After Mulaney, 42, and his wife, Olivia Munn, welcomed their second child via surrogate on Saturday, September 14, with Munn, 44, sharing the news via Instagram on Sunday, September 22, the actor took to social media himself that day to share his joy.

In an Instagram carousel, the actor posted a video of himself tapping the back of his newborn, named Méi June Mulaney, to assist with the baby’s bodily functions. Once the little girl released the air she needed to, and nestled sleepily into her father’s chest, Mulaney was heard saying, “There you go,” as he continued to soothe the baby.

Two additional photos showed him and Munn in the hospital with their new baby, as well as the couple sharing a moment overlooking the ocean with Méi and their son, Malcolm, 2.

Related: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Relationship Timeline John Mulaney and Olivia Munn kicked their romance into high gear after his split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler, in May 2021. As news broke that Mulaney and Tendler had called it quits, Us Weekly confirmed that the comedian had moved on with Munn. Mulaney and Munn were photographed on a […]

“Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉,” Mulaney captioned the post. “We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜.”

Mulaney’s post went live right after Munn’s announcement hit her own Instagram account. “Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉,” Munn captioned her announcement post. “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

The actress continued, “I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded. Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜.”

Munn, who began dating Mulaney in 2021 and married him in July 2024, revealed via Instagram in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, undergoing five surgeries throughout the course of her treatment including a double mastectomy and a full hysterectomy.

In the post, she mentioned how her then-boyfriend had supported her through the diagnosis and subsequent surgeries.

Related: Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer Journey in Her Own Words Olivia Munn initially chose to keep her breast cancer diagnosis private, but she’s shared plenty of powerful details since coming forward with her journey. “In February of 2023, in an effort to be proactive about my health, I took a genetic test that checks you for 90 different cancer genes,” Munn wrote via Instagram in […]

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” Munn wrote at the time. “For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it was the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

Munn’s heartfelt words attracted a comment from Mulaney who wrote in the comments section, “Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. ❤️.”