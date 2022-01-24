Helping him heal. One week after Bob Saget’s death, John Stamos giggled with his 3-year-old son, Billy, in a touching video.

The Full House alum, 58, filmed himself trying to tell the toddler a story while Billy continuously interrupted him by yelling. “OK, here’s the story, son, once upon a …” the actor started before acting shocked when his child screamed. The California native pretended to be surprised by his outburst before doing the bit all over again.

The social media upload came hours after Stamos shared another throwback photo with Saget, one of many tributes the You alum has shared in the wake of the 65-year-old comedian’s passing. “#Love,” Stamos captioned the photo.

The musician previously wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 18, that the Dirty Daddy author “died bright and fierce.”

Stamos explained, “When I saw his last Instagram post, my first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it — Bob did it right. We should all want to ‘Die Alive.’ We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best. Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated.”

News broke on January 9 that the Pennsylvania native was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room amid his comedy tour. The Grammy nominee is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — Aubrey, Jennifer and Lara.

“I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone — I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” Stamos told his Instagram followers two days later. “I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep. On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn’t need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart.”

The Grandfathered alum went on to write about Saget missing “his daughters, his family [and] his friends” while back at the hotel, concluding, “He goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll all meet again, and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. I’m just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”