Josh Hartnett is opening up about taking his daughters to their first concert – which happened to be Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

The Oppenheimer actor, 45, reflected on the memorable experience during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, July 2.

“I went to the Eras Tour with my daughters recently and it was wild,” Hartnett, who lives in England, told the outlet. “I’ve never experienced anything like it: 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium losing their minds, including my two daughters. And people were so respectful, my daughters were given so many bracelets and everything was really sweet. It was a good event for my daughters’ first concert.”

Hartnett, who recently guest-starred on an episode of season 3 of FX’s The Bear, went on to tell the outlet about how attending the 14-time Grammy Award winner’s show in June was a full circle moment for him. One of his scenes is set to Swift’s “Long Live,” and Hartnett’s on screen fiancée, Tiffany, played by Gillian Michaels, recently said his character, Frank, would totally have his own stockpile of Swiftie friendship bracelets.

“Oh, sure. Of course you’d have the friendship bracelets, especially since they got those concert tickets last season,” he continued, referencing a season 2 episode in which Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) scores concert tickets for his daughter, Eva, whom he shares with ex Tiffany.

Hartnett is dad to four children, all of whom he shares with wife Tamsin Egerton. The pair began dating in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2015 before welcoming two more children in 2017 and 2019. Earlier this year, the 40 Days and 40 Nights star revealed that he and his wife, who tied the knot in 2021, quietly welcomed their fourth child.

“I have four kids, I live in the countryside,” he told GoldDerby when asked if he knew about the social media frenzy that has been dubbed the Josh Hartnett Renaissance. “I’m busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you.”

Swift, 34, embarked on the European leg of her tour in May after a two-month hiatus, kicking off her three-hour concert series in Paris, France.

Most recently, the Tortured Poets Department artist performed in Dublin, Ireland, at the Aviva Stadium for three nights from June 28 to June 30. After the final show, Swift hit the town with Stevie Nicks, openers Paramore and boyfriend Travis Kelce, who flew in to surprise her after attending his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s wedding.

“Taylor and Travis couldn’t have been more kind,” an employee at the celeb-loved Hacienda Bar in Dublin exclusively told Us Weekly following the pair’s night out at the establishment. “They seemed to have an amazing evening and we were thrilled to host.”

Swift is set to take the stage in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Thursday, July 4, and will also perform at the arena on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6.