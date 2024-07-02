Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated her Eras Tour run in Ireland like a couple of locals.

“Taylor and Travis couldn’t have been more kind,” an employee at The Hacienda Bar in Dublin exclusively told Us Weekly following the pair’s night out at the establishment. “They seemed to have an amazing evening and we were thrilled to host.”

Swift and Kelce, both 34, were joined by celebrity friends and tour cast and crew members at The Hacienda Bar following Swift’s third and final performance at Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 30. “Great to welcome Taylor Swift with all her musicians and dancers to the Hacienda last night,” read a post shared via the bar’s Facebook page on Monday, July 1. “Special to also welcome Superbowl champion Travis Kelce, the legendary Stevie Nicks and Paramore.”

The message continued: “It was such a warm and genuinely friendly night, we did not request our ‘usual’ Hacienda photo so as to allow Taylor and friends the chance to properly relax and enjoy their well-deserved time off.”

While Swift and Kelce didn’t snap a pic with the bar’s owner, Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran are among the stars featured in previous Facebook posts.

Swift reflected on her “wild weekend” in Dublin via Instagram on Tuesday, July 2. “The spirit of those 3 glorious crowds embodied fun and joy and exuberance, and we just felt so lucky to be there,” she wrote. “The Irish fans made us feel so at home, so welcome in every way. Still smiling thinking about it now.”

Several Eras Tour dancers also gushed about their Ireland experience via social media, with Kevin Scheitzbach calling Dublin “so much fun” in a Instagram recap of his own. “I got to spend more time with my parents, went to 2 concerts and performed for 3 amazing crowds,” he captioned a slideshow of trip photos on Tuesday, including a selfie with many of his fellow performers. “Thank you so much for having us!”

Dancer Natalie Peterson, for her part, wrote via Instagram that she was excited to debut her new ginger hair color “in the city where my great grandfather is from.” Her list of trip highlights included taking a “vintage Bus Tour that served tea” with her mom, enjoying a lobster roll during a visit to Howth, taking a “ring-making class” and going to Temple Bar.

In a separate Instagram post, Jan Ravnik and his fellow Eras Tour dancers could be seen spending their downtime exploring the city and enjoying Ireland’s beautiful landscapes. “Thank you Ireland 🇮🇪❤️,” he wrote.

Swift’s Dublin shows were memorable, with Kelce joining celeb guests Julia Roberts and Nicks, 76, in the VIP tent at Sunday’s performance. Comedian Nikki Glaser captured the moment Swift spotted Kelce in the audience via her Instagram Story. The clip showed Swift smiling as she sang the Folklore hit “August.”

In the acoustic section, Swift gave a special shout-out to Nicks before performing the song “Clara Bow,” which features the Fleetwood Mac singer’s name in the lyrics. “She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Swift told concertgoers, per social media footage. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin