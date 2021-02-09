Putting his life on the line. Justin Hartley called his 16-year-old daughter Isabella’s driving lessons “the worst thing in the world.”

The actor, 44, told Seth Meyers on Tuesday, February 9, that there must be “a better way” to teach the skill to teens. “You put them behind the wheel, take them around the street and you keep expanding and we’re kind of at the point where we’re on the freeway and stuff,” he explained. “The other day, I [took] her out.”

The This Is Us star said that he taught Isabella how to get gas during the outing, grabbing gummy bears while they filled up — which he was eating when the teenager almost got into an accident.

“I’m in the car, she’s driving, she’s doing great and I’m in the passenger seat,” Hartley explained during the Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance. “I’m kind of feeling loose and I open up the gummy bears and as I’m eating them — I’m shoving them in my mouth like a child — and I look up and we are cruising through a four-way — a red light! Just reckless! She just could not have cared less. … She’s trying to kill me.”

The Illinois native told his and ex-wife Lindsay Korman‘s daughter at the time: “That could have been my last gummy bear. You have to be more careful.”

The former soap star first opened up about Isabella’s lessons on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month, calling her a “good driver.”

Her driving was “touch and go” at first, he told Kelly Clarkson at the time. “There’s nothing like the feeling of sitting in a car in the passenger seat with your brand new, novice, fresh 16-year-old driver behind the wheel and they’re going, and they’re going faster, and you’re like, ‘Brake! Brake!’ You want to scream at them, but you can’t because you don’t want to panic them. It’s a stressful situation. I remember my daughter pulling over one time … and we crashed into a curb pretty bad. It was one of those really tall curbs and messed the car up more than I thought it would.”

The Emmy nominee welcomed Isabella in 2004 with Korman, 42. Following his 2012 split from his Passions costar, he went on to wed Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause from 2017 to 2019. Hartley is now in a relationship with his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.