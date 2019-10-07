



Reeling himself back. Justin Hartley doesn’t want to be too intense after saying he “hates” his 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, dating.

“She actually gave me some advice after The Tonight Show [With Jimmy Fallon] to not speak of that,” the This Is Us star, 42, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles on Saturday, October 5. “She’s great. It’s my struggle not hers.”

The actor went on to say, “I don’t mean to be intimidating. I just want to know what the f–k is going on.”

Hartley, who shares Isabella with his ex-wife, Lindsay Korman, first opened up about her romantic life to Jimmy Fallon last month. “She’s wonderful, but she’s 15 now — 15 going on, like, 50 — and she’s dating a little bit. And man, I just want to crawl into a hole and die,” the Illinois native told the host, 45, at the time. “I know it’s a natural thing, I know it’s a healthy thing. She’s wonderful, she’s sweet, she’s responsible, she’s great. She’s earned the trust.”

That being said, the former soap opera star “hate[s] all of it.” He told Fallon, “I’ve never loathed anything more in my life. Because I loved her first, man!”

In May, the Emmy nominee’s wife, Chrishell Hartley, told Us exclusively that her stepdaughter was “getting close” to reaching the dating age. “Not yet,” the Selling Sunset star told Us.

The reality star went on to say that she and Justin don’t have any immediate pregnancy plans. “We’ve got our hands full with high school,” she explained.

The pair wed in October 2017, and when it comes to coparenting with Korman, 41, Justin believes in lots of “communication.” He told Us exclusively in September: “As much as you try to put yourself in other people’s shoes, you’re never fully going to be able to do it, but you should just make the effort.”

With reporting by Tatiana Steelman

