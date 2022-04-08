Attempting to make amends. Kailyn Lowry extended an apology to her former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans for accusing the North Carolina native of revealing her pregnancy to Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2017.

“After seeing this week’s episode … I now know I blamed the wrong person for leaking my pregnancy news with Lux,” the Pride Over Pity author, 30, told her Instagram followers on Thursday, April 7. “With that being said, I wanted to formally apologize to my former costar Jenelle for wrongfully accusing her of leaking my pregnancy news when I was pregnant with Lux. At the time, I felt hurt and betrayed over a moment that I should have been able to announce on my own timeline, and I voiced those feelings against who I thought caused them.”

The Pennsylvania native went on to write that she has been “very open” about her life, noting, “Sometimes people forget that I am human and very real feelings are involved. This was one of those times that I was extremely hurt.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost concluded, “All in all, no one likes admitting when they’re wrong here, and I wanted to extend that apology to Jenelle. I am sorry.”

While the Hustle and Heart author clarified in the social media upload’s caption that she “would tag” Evans, 30, but the JE Cosmetics creator had “blocked” her account. “Jenelle, I hope you see this,” Lowry wrote.

Fellow MTV personality Catelynn Lowell shared her support, commenting, “Taking accountability can be so hard but feels so good when you do it right??? What growth and strength on your part!”

News broke in February 2017 that the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast cohost was pregnant with baby No. 3 after welcoming sons Isaac, 12, and Lincoln, 8, in 2010 and 2013 with exes Jo Rivera and Marroquin, 29, respectively. Lux, Lowry’s first son with on-again, off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez arrived six months later. In 2020, she gave birth to Creed, her second son with Lopez, 28.

The Love Is Bubblegum author’s public apology came days after the Tuesday, April 5, episode of the MTV series showed Vee Rivera, Jo’s wife and Lowry’s “Baby Mamas” cohost, revealing that she was the one who spilled the beans to Marroquin.

Vee, 30, apologized to Lowry on the show saying that she “obviously” wished she hadn’t shared the secret.

“I don’t know if it’s because of all the things I felt in the past, on top of having the baby and I was going through postpartum. I had nobody down here and I felt miserable,” the New Jersey native explained. “I don’t know if I wanted someone else to hurt or something, which is not OK. I would never do that to you or somebody else again. I know how deeply it hurt you.”

Lowry spoke to Leah Messer about the situation, saying, “She didn’t just leak my pregnancy to [Marroquin], she [also] told him — which is a complete lie — that my miscarriage that I had with him may not have been his. But I never cheated on him and that was a planned pregnancy. So for her to place doubt in his mind, I just felt like … that part was unforgivable.” (The podcasts cohosts are still releasing new episodes of their show.)

Evans has yet to publicly respond to Lowry’s apology.

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.