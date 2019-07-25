



Too cute to handle! Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “ovaries are exploding” after watching an adorable new video of Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s daughter, Emerson.

In the Wednesday, July 24, Instagram video, the 23-month-old maniacally fake-laughed and played with a toy car while her dad, 32, told her to “do it again” over and over.

The former Bachelorette, 34, commented, “1st time — hahah omg cute. 2nd time — hahahha her laugh is the best. 3rd time — wow, I need a baby. 4th time — OK my ovaries are exploding. 5th time — ALRIGHT BABY TIME.”

The Missouri native wrote back, “The 6th time — you’re pregnant.”

Bristowe wasn’t the only Bachelor Nation member to react to the funny footage of the toddler. “She sounds like a Batman villain just after they’ve revealed their master plan,” Jared Haibon commented on the social media upload. Roper, 32, replied, “Oh. My. Goodness.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alums welcomed their baby girl in August 2017. Roper is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child — a baby boy.

Bristowe’s next step, for now, is getting engaged to her boyfriend, Jason Tartick. Earlier this month, the banker, 30, told E! News that the Bachelor alum is expecting a proposal “within a year.”

His girlfriend chimed in, “I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship.”

The “Off the Vine” podcast host went on to say, “I’ve had baby fever for like the last 10 years of my life so [the dog] is definitely cooling that fever down a little bit. It’s just that we have so much going on that babies and a family is obviously part of the conversation, but we’re like when would we even have time to do this? I mean he’s got to put a ring on it first too.”

The pair began dating two months after Bristowe and her ex-fiancée, Shawn Booth, called off their engagement in November 2018.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!