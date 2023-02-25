A new beginning! Kaitlynn Carter and boyfriend Kristopher Brock announced on Friday, February 24, that they welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

“… and then there were 5… 🤍,” Carter, 34, posted via Instagram alongside a series of images that included a black and white photo of Brock, 37, cradling the newborn. The reality star also shared snaps from her time in the hospital giving birth to the little one.

The Hills: New Beginnings alum first took to social media in October to announce the news that she was pregnant with her and Brock’s second child. The couple are also parents of 13-month-old Rowan, while Brock shares Charlie, 7, with ex-wife Laura Vassar.

“Baby girl,” Carter and the fashion designer wrote in a joint Instagram post debuting her growing bump.

The couple started dating in May 2020 after they were introduced by a pal.

“✨ 1 ✨ true story.. @kristopher.brock and I were introduced by a mutual friend over text last May. I asked him out on a first date a few days later (unknowingly) ON HIS BIRTHDAY, May 18. he had plans w his son that night, but we got together for dinner on the rooftop of @thesurfridermalibu the following night.. and the rest is history… 🖤,” the New Hampshire native shared via Instagram in May 2021.

Though the duo kept their relationship largely private for a year, that didn’t stop Carter from gushing about her love for Brock during an episode of the “Scrubbing In” podcast in December 2020.

“It’s the most seamless, chill relationship,” the Free Wild Horses ambassador shared at the time. “I’ve never had a relationship that was just easy. I feel like he’s the first adult that I’ve ever dated.”

Less than one year later, in September 2021, the couple welcomed Rowan.

“Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz. everyone is happy and healthy and so in love,” Carter shared via Instagram alongside a selfie of her breastfeeding Rowan.

Prior to her romance with Brock, the Foray cofounder was married to Brody Jenner from 2018 to 2019. Carter also had a short-lived romance with Miley Cyrus between August and September 2019.

Carter later reflected on her relationship with the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 29, in an essay for Elle in November 2019. In the piece, the reality star explained that although her relationship with the singer was referenced in the media as merely a “summer fling,” it was “so much more than that” and opened her eyes to her “authentic” self.

“This was a profound journey of self discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the ‘norm,’ and lived,” the University of New Hampshire alum wrote in the essay. “I hope that everyone, when given the chance, takes the time to understand who exactly their most authentic selves are, untethered from what we may have been taught to believe.”

Brock, for his part, married his ex-wife and business partner, Vassar, in 2014 and welcomed son Charlie one year later. Vassar, 34, filed for divorce in April 2019.