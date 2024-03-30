Kaley Cuoco Celebrates Daughter Matilda's 1st Birthday

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey‘s daughter, Matilda, just turned 1!

“Matilda you are 1! Best year of our lives .. you are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family,” Cuoco, 38, captioned a video shared via Instagram Reels on Saturday, March 30. “Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain.”

Cuoco further expressed her excitement to see her daughter continue to grow. “I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious 1 year old forever,” she wrote. “@tommypelphrey thank you for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She’s perfect.”

The actress concluded her post by wishing her “angel girl” a happy birthday alongside a red balloon emoji and a chocolate cake emoji.

The sweet video was set to Gabby Barrett’s song “Growin’ Up Raising You” and included several pictures and clips of memorable experiences from the first 365 days of Matilda’s life. From snapshots of her birth to precious family selfies to unforgettable moments like Matilda playing with bubbles, shots of her laughing and images of the trio wearing matching PJs.

Cuoco and Pelphry, 40, made their relationship Instagram official in May 2022, almost one year after her split from now-ex-husband Karl Cook, whom she wed in 2018. (The Big Bang Theory alum was also previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.)

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where both actors had nominations for their respective shows (Cuoco for The Flight Attendant and Pelphrey for Ozark).

One month after the awards took place, Cuoco announced she and the Ozark alum were expecting their first child together. Cuoco gave birth to Matilda in March 2022. Cuoco previously opened up about how meeting Pelphrey changed her mind about wanting to start a family.

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” she told Emmy in a profile published in May 2023, noting that before she met Pelphrey becoming a mom was not on her “radar.”

“As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career,” she said. “Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She added, “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”