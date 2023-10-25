Kaley Cuoco‘s 6-month-old daughter, Matilda, is a little too young for trick-or-treating, but she has a whopping 10 Halloween costumes.

“I bought her 10 costumes, and we’re going to do a fashion show,” Cuoco, 37, told Extra on Wednesday, October 25. “I said, ‘Halloween for a 6-month old is for us, not for her.’ She’s going to have to deal with the costume changes, the itchiness, the claustrophobia just for the photo, and then everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.”

Cuoco wouldn’t reveal all of Matilda’s costumes, but she did share one outfit that should provide some hilarious photo ops. “I did get her the Michelin Man,” the Big Bang Theory alum added. “I’m not gonna lie. I’m really the most excited about that picture. Which she already kind of has all the rolls. This will be quite special.”

Matilda was born in March, almost one year after her parents met. Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey were introduced through her manager in April 2022, and the actress quickly realized she wanted a family with the Ozark alum, 40.

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” Cuoco told Emmy magazine in a May profile, noting it was not on her “radar” to become a mother. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh, my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She added: “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”

They’ve only fallen more in love since becoming parents. Cuoco gushed over Pelphrey in an Instagram tribute for his birthday in July.

“Happy happy birthday to the love of my life @tommypelphrey ! 🎂 bubs you are so special to me and everyone who knows you,” she wrote. “Best partner, best son, best friend, best brother, best uncle, best dog daddy, best part time therapist, best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer, best smoothie maker, best coffee barista, best tuna sandwich maker, best laugh, best heart, and [your] best role to date … Best daddy! We love you!!!!”