Family of five! Karolina Kurkova and husband Archie Drury welcomed baby No. 3.

“Welcome LunaGrace, our little angel, born on the pink supermoon,” she announced via Instagram on Sunday, May 9. “We are so in love. #mothersday.”

The model, 37, debuted her baby bump in a nude December 2020 shoot. “We are thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of a new baby in our family,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Czechia native went on to share a sweet shot of her youngest son, Noah, 5, holding an ultrasound photo. “A tender moment with Noah learning of the new baby coming,” Kurkova captioned the black-and-white photo. “He said he wants to take the sonogram photos to school for show and tell.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who also shares son Tobin, 11, with Drury, opened up about the “different experience” of being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic in a Glamour essay that same month.

“There’s the obvious — you don’t really get to experience it with your loved ones, you can’t see extended family, you go to ultrasounds by yourself. But for me, I’m also in a different place,” Kurkova explained. “When I had my two other pregnancies, I was younger. Now in my mid-30s, I’m more confident in my skin and benefitting from a year that’s brought so many opportunities to think, reflect and reevaluate. I think this time has brought a lot of things to the surface for many of us — things we might have dismissed or thought we could deal with later — and forced us to think about who we are and what really matters.”

The actress added that she “love[s] what happens” to her body amid pregnancy, calling it a “beautiful, feminine, sensual time.” She explained, “When I give birth and when I’m pregnant, I really feel like a woman. It’s like, ‘Wow. I can do that. I’m so strong. I pushed this, I carried this, I’m breastfeeding this, I’m giving this person life.’ It’s a Wonder Woman feeling. And it’s your right to enjoy that. Celebrate it. Document it. Frame it.”

The then-pregnant star continued documenting her bump progress via Instagram, from Christmas card photos to bikini pics.

In March, Kurkova revealed her baby-to-be’s name at her shower. “We are so excited for the arrival of our baby GIRL, Luna Grace!” she captioned an Instagram video at the time. “Her name is really special as it comes from both of her brothers. They named her with so much love. Today was a beautiful, intimate celebration. Thank you to my dear friends who made it so special.”