Kate Chastain’s 5-month-old son, Sullivan, made his TV debut in true Below Deck fashion.

Chastain, 40, surprised her former costar Captain Lee Rosbach by dressing her little one up in a mini version of his uniform on the Monday, October 16, episode of Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

“Guess what? Our very exciting guest is ready,” Chastain told her cohost before bringing out Sullivan in an adorable sailor’s outfit. “He dressed up just for you,” she said, to which Rosbach, 73, responded, “And quite smartly I must say.”

In addition to admiring Sullivan’s full head of hair and being giddy that the little one was wide awake for the special moment, Rosbach asked Chastain if he could hold the child. Chastain agreed, but not before giving her son a dirty diaper smell test. “He’s ready,” she stated.

The transfer, however, was not smooth sailing as Sullivan began to whine in Rosbach’s arms. “That means he’s happy,” Chastain assured Robach, who quickly handed the baby back over to her. “If I saw me looking down at me, I’d raise hell too,” he joked.

Rosbach ended the sweet moment by telling Chastain, “You did good.” In response, she quipped, “Thank you. Totally worth the nine months.”

Chastain — who previously starred on seasons 2 through 7 of Below Deck as the crew’s Chief Steward — announced in December 2022 that she was expecting her first child and welcomed her baby boy earlier this year.

“Hard Launch: Sullivan Cay 💙,” she captioned an Instagram selfie with her son on May 5.

Since Sullivan’s birth, many Bravo fans have joked that her former Below Deck costar Ben Robinson is her son’s father. Chastain later poked fun at the rumors via X (formerly Twitter) by captioning a photo of Sullivan, “For the record, the only thing this handsome guy has in common with any chef is the tendency to get emotional around meal times.” (Robinson, 42, served as the series’ chef for seasons 1 through season 4 before moving over to Below Deck Mediterranean for two seasons.)

“I don’t even think they look alike,” Chastain told Us Weekly in August of the paternity speculation. “All I can do at this point is laugh. It’s a high compliment to Ben, so I’m happy for him.”

As for how Robinson feels about the rumors, Chastain added, “I think he loves it. Ben loves it more than I do for sure.”

The Traitors alum went on to share that she was beginning to find her groove as a new mom. “I love it so much, but I am constantly shocked by how much work it is,” Chastain told Us. “And that’s coming from me who was known on Below Deck for working quite a lot. It’s a lot of work that I love so much. Postpartum was no big deal [for me] just because I was so distracted by having this baby. I’m very fortunate in that way and I’m just absolutely obsessed with him.”