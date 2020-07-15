Proud mama! Kate Hudson captured a sweet moment between her three children in a rare photo that featured all of the siblings together in Los Angeles.

The Almost Famous actress, 41, posted the snapshot on Wednesday, July 14, via Instagram, which showed her son Ryder, 16, with his arm around his brother, Bingham, 9. Her eldest son also rested his hand on Hudson’s 21-month-old daughter, Rani’s shoes.

“Finally got all three to look…ish. #mycrew,” Hudson, 41, captioned the photo.

The Bride Wars star shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, and Bingham with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Bellamy. Hudson and her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, are the parents of Rani.

Last month, the California native shared a sweet photo holding her daughter in the bathtub.

“I hold my babies as I want to be held and ask for no returns. I love my babies with the freedom of knowing they are different than me and supporting their human right to individuality,” Hudson wrote alongside the picture. “I love them all endlessly.”

She added that “mistakes will happen” when raising children but noted that “to be human will only ever be imperfect.”

Hudson and Fujikawa, 34, welcomed Rani in October 2018. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Fabletics cofounder’s sons “are obsessed” with their little sister.

The Raising Helen star revealed six months later that she’s excited for her children to grow up — and is even looking forward to grabbing a drink with Ryder in the future.

“He’s almost 6 feet,” Hudson said on the Rachael Ray Show in April 2019. “I used to dream about that day, like, ‘One day, honey, I’m going to be looking up to you.’ And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It’s crazy, it’s amazing, it’s beautiful.”

She added, “People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t, actually.’ I’m having a blast. I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

Hudson also shared that she would love to keep adding to her brood. “I would have 100 kids,” she said. “I love being pregnant. I didn’t like the third trimester on this one. It was pretty brutal, but I’d still do it again.”