History lesson! Duchess Kate and Prince William’s children — Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, worked on a special school project to celebrate the end of World War II on its 75th anniversary.

Kate and William’s Best Parenting Quotes

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared about their homework while speaking with veterans via video chat on Friday, May 8.

“The school has sent all the children a challenge, and they’re currently learning the lyrics to the song ‘We’ll Meet Again,’” Kate, 38, told residents at Mais House. “It’s been really lovely having that playing every day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined veterans for a very special #VEDay75 party at @PoppyLegion Mais House Care Home, on the day we pay tribute to the service of the entire #WW2 generation. pic.twitter.com/GXW7UMv6MY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 8, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II spoke about the 1939 Vera Lynn track during a recent speech she made about the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince George’s Photo Album

“We will meet again,” the 93-year-old monarch said during her televised address on April 5, referencing the song. “Better days will return. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

During the sweet interaction, William joked with Charles Ward, the oldest resident at the facility.

Celeb Parents Homeschooling Their Kids

“Charles, I hear you’re one of the fittest 101 year olds in the country,” he said. “I bet you were the hero at the time there, Charles, delivering rum to everybody.”

Despite the pandemic, Kate and William have been keeping busy at home. Kate recently launched a new photography project to capture the “fears and feelings” of the current climate and they’ve also been homeschooling. Earlier this week, Kate admitted that it has been tough to explain the coronavirus to George, Charlotte and Prince Louis, 2. “It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now,” she said on ITV’s This Morning on May 7. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult.”