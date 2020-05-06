Celebrating in style! Prince William and Duchess Kate’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, rang in her 5th birthday with her family on Saturday, May 2.

“Kate baked Charlotte a cake, and [Prince] George made his sister cupcakes,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “He had a blast decorating them, and [Prince] Louis helped too!”

The insider goes on to tell Us that the birthday girl spent the day “playing all her favorite games,” Zooming with her relatives and opening presents. The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, gave Charlotte a trampoline, a tennis racket and a bicycle.

She “feels so grown up now that she’s five,” the source says. “She likes to pick out her own outfits with Kate’s help, and if she doesn’t like a dress she’s wearing, she makes her feelings known.”

The mini royal “doesn’t feel intimidated in front of crowds of people unlike most kids her age” and is “the most confident of her siblings and the leader of the pack.” The insider adds, “She loves being the center of attention.”

Charlotte was all smiles in new photos “deliver[ing] food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area” ahead of her birthday. The duchess snapped the shots of her daughter knocking on doors and carrying bags on Friday, May 1.

Another new photo was released on Charlotte’s special day. “Thank you for all your lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday,” William and Kate captioned a serious shot from their Instagram account. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte, taken by The Duchess this April.”

The duchess, who shot that picture as well, deals with mom guilt while raising her three children, she admitted in February.

“It’s a constant challenge,” Kate said on the “Happy Mum Happy Baby” podcast at the time. “You hear it time and time again from moms, even moms who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life … and always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby!”

With reporting by Natalie Posner