Next steps. Katie Price is giving an inside look into her 18-year-old son Harvey’s transition to full-time care in her BBC show.

“Things change when you’re 18 for anyone when you become an adult,” the former model, 42, said in the Saturday, January 16, trailer for Katie Price: Harvey and Me. “Harvey’s got complex needs. … I’ve got to let Harvey have the best shot at life as he can. As long as [he’s] happy, I’m happy.”

In the footage, the Celebrity Big Brother alum asked her eldest son how he felt about looking at a residential college, and the teenager confirmed that he was excited.

The Love, Lipstick and Lies author, who is also the mother of Junior, 15, Princess, 13, Jett, 7, and Bunny, 6, welcomed Harvey in 2002. He who was born with septo-optic dysplasia, a condition that left his optic nerve development unpredictable. Harvey is also partially blind, on the autism spectrum and gains weight easily due to Prader-Willis syndrome.

On Thursday, January 14, Price revealed her plans to place him in a home for full-time care.

“It’s so upsetting to think I won’t see him every day but this is the best thing for Harvey and we have to think positively because I don’t want him to think I’m just getting rid of him,” the English star explained to The Sun at the time. “This is his chance to live an independent life, learn skills and socialize with people other than me. I’m trying to get him used to me not being there all the time. But he’ll call on his iPad and say, ‘Mum, I need you,’ and I run to him.”

The singer went on to tell the outlet: “The other kids are excited for him — they want to see what he can do. But I think they’ll find it hard when he’s not around on weekends. I need to learn to let go but it’s tough — anyone in my position knows how hard it is. We have an incredible bond. I don’t know how Harvey will react or how he’ll feel when I can’t get to him. It’s too painful to think about.”

In Saturday’s trailer, Price spoke with a loved one about her tough decision. Her friend said, “If the placement doesn’t work for Harvey, you don’t want it to start affecting his mental health, his well-being.”

The I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! alum welcomed Harvey with her ex Dwight Yorke and has raised him as a single mom, bashing the athlete, 49, for his absence in July 2020. “Whether you want to be in your son’s life or not, you still created him and he’s still your son,” she wrote via social media at the time.