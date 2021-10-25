Comparing and contrasting! Katy Perry sees a lot of similarities between working as a pop star and raising a baby.

“It’s an experience unlike any other,” the American Idol judge, 37, said while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, October 25. “Now that I’m a mom, my life is totally different and yet I realized, it’s kind of similar to being a pop star. You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind, there’s vomit on the floor and your boobs are always out.”

The Grammy nominee, who is “so, so proud” to be her 13-month-old daughter Daisy’s mom, jokingly told the audience that Ellen DeGeneres was filling in for her as well, breast-feeding the little one at home.

The “Firework” singer and Orlando Bloom’s baby girl celebrated her 1st birthday last month. The California native tweeted at the time: “One year ago today is the day my life began. Happy 1st birthday my Daisy Dove, my love.”

Perry called motherhood true “living” in a May interview with L’Officiel magazine, explaining, “Every day I’m like, ‘When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?’ There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed. It was amazing to live big and wild, but sometimes it’s nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back. … Now I get it. Now I realize this is it.”

Bloom, 44, became a dad in 2011, welcoming son Flynn, now 10, with his then-wife, Miranda Kerr. The exes now amicably coparent the little one.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 38, and Perry “clicked instantly [and] so easily,” the Aussie said in a September “Ladies First With Laura Brown” podcast episode.

One month prior, the Kora Organics creator told Candace Parker that she prefers the songwriter to her ex-husband.

“He’s, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother. So she helps me deal with him,” Kerr said in August. “And I’m so grateful that she’s there because it takes the pressure off me. … We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her.”

Kerr tied the knot with Evan Spiegel in 2017, and the pair share two children. Bloom and Perry, for their part, got engaged in February 2019.