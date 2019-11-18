



Happy at home! Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) and Joe Duggar are loving life at home with their 2-week-old daughter, Addison, and 17-month-old son, Garrett.

“We’ve quickly adjusted to being a family of four,” the pair tell Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, November 18. “Our new pastime is staring and smiling at this precious new face! Garrett is very interested in his new sister. We may be a little tired but what we lack on sleep has been made up in happiness!”

Us broke the news earlier this month that the Counting On couple welcomed their baby girl on November 2. “Addison Renee has made us a family of four and we are already so in love with her!” the couple told Us. “She made a quick arrival in the early hours of the morning and has already melted our hearts. We know Garrett is going to be a great big brother. Children are each a special gift from God and we are so happy our newest blessing is here.”

The little one arrived at 7 pounds and 12.5 ounces, measuring 20.5 inches long.

Addison was born seven months after the reality stars announced that Kendra was pregnant with their second child. “We are ready to double the fun at our house!” the TLC personalities told Us exclusively in April. “Being parents has already proven to be a greater joy than we had hoped or imagined. We love getting to parent together and are loving every moment and milestone. We are very happy that our little family will welcome a new addition later this year. Children really are a blessing from God!”

Kendra, 21, and Joe, 24, who tied the knot in September 2017, welcomed their son Garrett in June 2018 — and felt confident about juggling two kids under 2 after their daughter’s birth.

“We’re kind of already in that napping, changing diapers groove with Garrett still, so I think it will be just adding another [to that],” the then-pregnant star told Us exclusively in October. “We’ll both be busy, I guess. All hands will be tied up taking care of little ones, but there are always challenges. [Our son] can’t do much himself, so he’s going to need a lot of help, but we’re excited about this new chapter.”

The Virginia native went on to tell Us that she is “excited” to see how Garrett and Addison’s friendship grows over the years. “I think it’s gonna be fun to see him kind of grow into a big brother and hopefully be a protective and caring older sibling,” Kendra explained.

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown