Kendra Wilkinson is “focused on being a mom” months after seeking mental health treatment for anxiety and depression.

“The rest is just taking care of myself as much as I can,” Wilkinson, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Children Uniting Nations 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration & Viewing Dinner on Sunday, March 10.

The former Playboy model gushed about her children, calling them “everything good and great” about her life. Wilkinson shares son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett.

“They’re everything easy about my life. They’re everything right about my life. They ground me and they make me a better person,” she told Us. “They’re such good kids. I’m so lucky to have them. They don’t make anything challenging. It’s just very easy.”

When it comes to romance, Wilkinson admitted she’s not “focused on finding a guy” at the moment: “My day is taken up with kids, real estate and just my mental health,” she explained.

“It would be nice to find love and a companion and a partner through life,” Wilkinson added, teasing that she has multiple reality shows in the works, but none of them deal with her dating life. “I was very lucky. I had a really great marriage to Hank.”

During Wilkinson’s marriage to Baskett from 2009 to 2018, they experienced many ups and downs, including a cheating scandal. Going forward, Wilkinson told Us that she’ll keep her romantic partner “a little bit more private.”

In September 2023, Wilkinson made headlines when a panic attack sent her to the hospital, Us confirmed at the time. In November of that year, Wilkinson announced that she had “finished treatment for my depression and anxiety,” in an Instagram post.

Now, she keeps the “balance of life” front of mind.

“Therapy helped a lot,” Wilkinson told Us on Sunday. “I feel like I’ve been trained by professionals, and I’ve been supported by professionals to help me organize my thoughts better.”

Wilkinson continued: “Sometimes you can just get so caught up in your poor mental health and you can’t find your way out. There’s a part of my life where the gym didn’t work. I mean, I’m just being real. How many depressed people are at the gym? They’re still depressed. So there’s a lot of different solutions to how to overcome depression. I was working out. I’m like, come on, come on. Go away! Go away! Sweat it out! It’s not gone! So then there’s meditations, there’s eating well, there’s sunlight and making sure that you’re balanced out and making sure that you have friendship. It can’t all be kids, it can’t all be friends. It’s just a balance of life, and it’s just such a process to find that balance.”

Wilkinson explained that she’s always remembering to “be kind [to] yourself,” even during the hard times.

“I did the best I can,” she said. “Coming back to mindfulness and gratitude — and it all comes back down to being appreciative and [having] gratitude.

She added, “And about not overdoing something. Letting yourself be enough.”