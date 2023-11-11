Kendra Wilkinson is feeling much better two months after a panic attack sent her to the emergency room.

“I just recently finished treatment for my depression and anxiety,” Wilkinson, 38, wrote via Instagram on Friday, November 10. “Beyond happy to share this information.”

She continued: “Being a solo act can get heavy sometimes and life can get challenging but I do the best I can and push with positive energy. [I’m] back on my feet.”

The former Playboy model further noted that her “heart is full of gratitude” while she has been hanging with “great” friends and “taking care of my babies and myself.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September that Wilkinson — who shares son Hank IV, 13, and daughter Alijah, 9, with ex-husband Hank Baskett — visited a hospital emergency room after suffering a panic attack. Wilkinson’s rep told Us that the Girls Next Door alum was not admitted and went home “shortly” after her arrival.

Wilkinson noted on Saturday that she’s also returned to work selling real estate since completing her treatment. She previously found a second career as a realtor in Los Angeles, which has been chronicled on her two-season Max reality show, Kendra Sells Hollywood.

“It just really makes me feel good about myself when I close deals,” Wilkinson exclusively told Us in May of her new job. “And my kids are proud of me when I do that. They won’t be proud of me if I bring in some strange dude [I’m seeing].”

She continued at the time: “They’re proud of me for closing deals and that’s what I wanna continue. I’m really grateful for this chance I’m getting in my life, so I don’t really know if I date someone … it’s, like, I wouldn’t wanna take away from this great experience for, like, you know, like a date or something.”

Wilkinson’s recent treatment for anxiety and depression is not the first time she’s struggled with her mental health.

“I went through a divorce, lost everything I knew, which was my TV show. I had a TV show every year until my divorce,” she said on Melissa Gorga’s “On Display” podcast in June. “Then my divorce happened and all of a sudden, now I’m left with no marriage, I’m left with no show, I had to move into a little house — I didn’t understand what was going on and all of a sudden I had to do some intense healing.”

Wilkinson explained that her 2018 divorce from Baskett, 41, and the cancellation of her Kendra on Top reality TV series “triggered my depression.”