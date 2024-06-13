Kendra Wilkinson rang in her birthday with two special party guests — her 14-year-old son Hank and 10-year-old daughter Alijah.

Wilkinson, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 12, to share a photo of herself with her kids, smiling in front of Nobu Restaurant, a Japanese eatery in Malibu. She also posted some snapshots of her meal, alongside the caption, “Here comes 39… 🎂”

The Girls Next Door alum, who shares Hank and Alijah with her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, doesn’t frequently share photos of her kids, but when she does, it’s clear that she’s a proud mom. In April, Wilkinson posted a picture of Hank holding up his admissions certificate to attend Oaks Christian High School, alongside the caption, “Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I’m so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!!”

Wilkinson also shared a photo of Alijah in 2022, which featured her walking under a maze of fairy lights. “Happy birthday to my girl, Alijah 🧡,” she wrote. “Mama loves watching you grow and evolve.”

While speaking to Us Weekly exclusively in March, Wilkinson shared that her focus is on “being a mom,” following her struggles with anxiety and depression. The real estate agent revealed via Instagram last year that she underwent treatment for anxiety and depression after experiencing a panic attack.

“[My kids] are everything easy about my life. They’re everything right about my life. They ground me and they make me a better person,” she told Us. “They’re such good kids. I’m so lucky to have them. They don’t make anything challenging. It’s just very easy.”

Wilkinson further gushed about her relationship with Hank and Alijah, calling them “everything good and great” about her life.

She added that she tries to keep the “balance of life” front of mind. “Therapy helped a lot,” Wilkinson said. “I feel like I’ve been trained by professionals, and I’ve been supported by professionals to help me organize my thoughts better.”

When it comes to her love life, Wilkinson noted that she’s not “focused on finding a guy” at the moment: “My day is taken up with kids, real estate and just my mental health,” she explained.

The former Playboy model gave a nod to Baskett, 41, with whom she split from in 2018 after nine years of marriage. “It would be nice to find love and a companion and a partner through life,” Wilkinson said. “I was very lucky. I had a really great marriage to Hank.”