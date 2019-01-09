Can she get an “amen”? Kenya Moore helped new mothers everywhere convey the stress of looking their best while coming to grips with the demands of caring for a newborn.

“When you’re a new mom and don’t have time to do your hair!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 47, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, January 8, while also promoting her own haircare line. “I need some @kenyamoorehaircare ASAP! Now available at @sallybeauty #motherhood #allmine #noweave #growrealhair #kenyamoorehaircare #longhair #newmom #reallife.”

The reality star’s honest note was accompanied by a photo of her sporting a voluminous hairstyle with confidence.

Moore and husband Marc Daly welcomed their first child together, daughter Brooklyn, in November 2018. The Bravo personality delivered her baby girl early due to preeclampsia.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life,” she wrote on Instagram later that month. “When you have faith in Him all things are possible.”

Moore once again leveled with her followers when she opened up about her recovery. “#realVsReality #brooklyndaly came early and the reality is it will take weeks for me to be able to walk without the excruciating pain of a C-section and to heal from the multiple cuts to my uterus,” she revealed via Instagram days after the procedure. “Needed to get her some preemie items so of course, off to @target we went. My aunt Lisa is so afraid! I’m supposed to be in bed.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum showed off her post-baby body on Instagram three weeks after the delivery, writing: “The SnapBack is real! I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better.” She also used a fitness belt to help her lose “extra baby weight and get [her] tummy and waist back” in an Instagram post earlier this month.

In addition, Moore told her daughter in an Instagram message in December 2018 that her New Year’s resolution was “to always protect you, love you, and be the best example of a woman I can possibly be for you. I will be the mother to you I always wanted.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!