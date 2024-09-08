Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, were all smiles with their daughters, Alena and Valentina, at the US Open.

The family of four attended the Women’s Final on Saturday, September 7 in New York City where US tennis player Jess Pegula lost to Aryna Sabalenka. In one sweet snap, Kevin, 36, threw his arm around his wife and leaned into her while the girls sat beside Danielle, 37.

The Claim to Fame cohost rocked a long-sleeved green sweater, while Danielle wore a cropped long-sleeved collared shirt, gray tank top and blue jeans. Alena, 10, and Valentina, 7, both wore white shirts with skirts and sneakers. Valentina finished her look with a white Us Open hat.

After the final, Pegula posed for pictures with the foursome before signing giant pink tennis balls for the girls.

Related: Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ Sweetest Family Moments With Daughters Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas, are the proud parents of two daughters. The couple, who got married in December 2009, welcomed Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In a June 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin’s brother Frankie Jonas asked him which Jonas Brothers bandmate would be the most protective of […]

“You guys like playing tennis?” Pegula asked. When the girls replied that they did, she then quipped, “You beat your dad yet?”

“Every time,” Kevin responded, while documenting the moment on his phone. “Mommy wants to try,” Danielle added, earning a laugh from Pegula.

Before leaving, Kevin applauded Pegula for her performance on Saturday. “You played your heart out. Thank you. It was so fun to watch. We had to come,” he said, to which she replied, “Thank you.”

After the official US Open account shared the interaction via their Instagram, Pegula commented, “Your girls are the cutest!! @daniellejonas @kevinjonas hope they keep playing tennis 🥰.”

Alena and Valentina proudly held up their signed tennis balls in a selfie with their mom, which she uploaded via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Had such a fun time watching the Women’s Final with my girls today,” Danielle wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Related: Jonas Brothers’ Kids: A Guide to Kevin, Joe and Nick’s Children Back in the early aughts, the Jonas Brothers exploded on the scene with their infectious pop hits. Since then, members Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas have grown up and started their own families. Before the band of brothers was created, they were an ordinary family living in New Jersey. Parents Kevin Sr. and […]

After meeting while their families were both vacationing in the Bahamas in 2007, Kevin and Danielle exchanged vows in 2009. The pair welcomed Alena and Valentina in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

While Kevin and Danielle are content with their two daughters, the Jonas Brothers band member revealed in July that they are open to the possibility of baby No. 3.

“If it’s God’s will, we’ll see,” Kevin said during an appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast. “It’s, like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She’s kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful.”

He continued, “Like all things, it just takes time and figuring out your life. But definitely not ruling it out.”