Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are chasing happiness with two daughters but still remain open to welcoming another baby.

“If it’s God’s will, we’ll see,” Kevin, 36, said during the Thursday, July 18, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “It’s, like, we took some health time for my wife. She has Lyme disease, so she really wanted to get that right. She’s kind of only coming out of it now, in a good way, which is wonderful.”

He continued, “Like all things, it just takes time and figuring out your life. But definitely not ruling it out.”

The Claim to Fame cohost and Danielle, 37, met while their families were both on vacation in the Bahamas in 2007 — which inspired the Jonas Brothers’ 2023 song “Vacation Eyes” — and got married in 2009. Kevin was the first member of the band to become a parent, welcoming daughters Alena, now 10, and Valentina, now 7, with Danielle in 2014 and 2016, respectively. (His brothers Joe and Nick Jonas have since welcomed daughters of their own.)

If Kevin and Danielle do welcome another child, he thinks it would feel “like a firstborn again” since Alena and Valentina are now in the preteen stage.

“My oldest daughter came downstairs this morning and she had a cold ice roller on her face while she made herself breakfast. Like, she’s 10,” Kevin quipped of Alena. “She came down dressed, made herself breakfast and was getting ready for camp and rolling her face, like, my life is amazing right now. I’ll take it. Do I want to be changing diapers? Maybe not, but at the same time, I love babies and I love having kids, so why not? Let’s go.”

While Alena is all for becoming a big sister again, Valentina has an opposite stance.

“[Alena] wants to have another kid. Our second does not,” Kevin said. “Our second is our little rock star [and] she’s like, ‘No way. No babies.’”

According to Kevin, both of his daughters are daddy’s girls but also “really love their mom.”

“They go in their closet and hang out and talk [with Danielle]. It’s a whole thing,” he gushed to podcast host Nick Viall. “But I think they’re really proud [of me and the band]. We’ve really included them in the [touring] environment.”

Kevin and his brothers are currently on the international leg of The Tour, with Alena and Valentina often tagging along in between school and other extracurricular activities.

