Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s sons are just as close as their moms!

Khloé, 40, shared a sweet photo of her son, Tatum, with his arms wrapped around his cousin, Saint West, via Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, and opened up about their strong bond.

“I was going through my camera roll and I came across this photo of Saint and Tatum. Saint is the absolute sweetest when it comes to babies, but his connection to Tatum is one that can’t be explained,” Khloé wrote alongside the photo, which was seemingly taken during Easter. In the photo, Saint beams for the camera while holding onto his little cousin’s hands.

Khloé added in the caption, “They were destined to be in one another’s lives! Proud auntie! Proud mommy! 🥹🤍”

Kim, 43, commented on Khloé’s post, “Sainty loves Tatum so much! We all do 🩶🩶”

Khloé shares Tatum, 2, and daughter True, 6, with her ex, Tristan Thompson. Kim shares Saint, 8, and his siblings — North, 11, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Kids’ Most Extravagant Birthdays The Kardashian-Jenner kids may be young, but they’ve had their fair share of over-the-top parties. Over the years, Kim Kardashian has celebrated her eldest daughter North West’s special day with a variety of over-the-top parties, ranging in themes from Coachella to Moana. For her 9th birthday in June 2022, Kim treated her eldest child to […]

Khloé celebrated Tatum’s 2nd birthday with a dinosaur-themed party in July, spoiling her son and guests with a painting station, dinosaur-shaped cookies and fruit, and a three-tier birthday cake.

The Good American founder captured Kim’s arrival at the children’s party in a floor-length gold gown via her Instagram Stories at the time.

“Wowie! The Golden Globe is here, ladies and gentlemen!” Khloé joked as she enthusiastically announced Kim’s arrival at the party with daughter Chicago.

In the clip, Kim laughed and responded that she tried to ask Khloé whether she should wear something “fancy” or “workout clothes.” Khloé responded, “No, you are the party — I love this!”

Khloé marked Tatum’s 2nd birthday publicly with a sweet message dedicated to her son shared via Instagram in late July.

“The expression, ‘the days are long, but the years are short’ could not be any truer. I feel like we have had a lifetime together yet You are only two years old,” Khloé wrote alongside a series of photos of Tatum. “I know we were destined to be together. I know we have had many moments together before we ever met. The comfort I find in your eyes confirms we’ve known one another before.”

Related: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline Revisit Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romance with Us Weekly’s timeline of their relationship history — see more!

Khloé continued, “My precious son, I know you were mine in another lifetime. I know this because of the way you look at me. The way we giggle when we stare at one another. The bond you have with your sister. The relationships you have with everyone in our family that was here before you. It’s as if You knew us all before. The insight you already have. The knowledge you possess. The way you know how to love. The way you communicate!! And you are only two years [old].”

Khloé wrote that she is “so proud to be your mommy,” adding, “So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, polite, intelligent, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True 🥹 she is so proud to call you hers, as am I.”