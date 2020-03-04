Decisions, decisions. Kylie Jenner chose not to breast-feed her and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, when she arrived in February 2018.

When Khloé Kardashian struggled to nurse her daughter, True, the Revenge Body host, 35, turned to Kim Kardashian and Jenner, 22, for formula recommendations. “I asked Kim, and I knew Kylie wasn’t gonna breast-feed,” the Good American cocreator explained to Kourtney Kardashian during a Wednesday, March 4, YouTube video. “That was her choice from the start, and she found HiPP formulas from Germany.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author “read all the reviews” on the brand before using it for her little one as well, gushing, “It was awesome.”

While Jenner has not spoken about her decision not to breast-feed, speculation swirled in April 2018 after the Kylie Cosmetics creator posted a photo of herself drinking on Instagram. The makeup mogul was in a car with Scott, 27, drinking from a red Solo cup in the social media upload.

“You should be home breast-feeding your daughter,” one mom-shamer commented at the time. “You out here drinking alcohol smh.” Another added, “I hope you don’t drink anything [be]cause it will affect your baby’s health. Take care of yourself and Stormi.”

Khloé also faced the parenting police when she stopped nursing True in June 2018, and she clapped back, writing at the time: “Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast-feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

The Celebrity Apprentice alum “tried every trick in the book,” she went on to write. “I fought and fought to try and continue but then when I actually stopped, I didn’t realize what a relief it was for me not to stress and worry anymore. Any sec I had of downtime I was stressing to produce more for the next feeding.”