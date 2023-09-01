Kim Kardashian and daughter North immersed themselves in Japanese culture while on their luxurious vacation to the country.

Kardashian, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 31, to share photos from her trip to Japan with her eldest child. In the snaps, Kardashian — who shares North, 10, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West — rocked a lavish leopard print coat while North wore a light pink kimono.

The duo took selfies with Kardashian’s friend Ashley Yano and her daughter Everleigh, who joined them on the mother-daughter trip.

Kardashian’s vacation wardrobe has made headlines throughout the week. While she shared other sweet pictures of their time together — including her and North donning matching headbands, as well as the preteen channeling her inner Rapunzel and wearing hair so long that it had to be carried by her friend — the Kardashians star also faced backlash after wearing a kimono.

Fans recalled the controversial debut of Skims in 2019 — then named Kimono. After backlash and accusations of cultural appropriation, however, she quickly renamed the brand to what it is today. At first, she named the collection Kimono, but quickly changed it to Skims after facing backlash.

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” she told the New York Times at the time. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

Regardless of the backlash — then and now — Kardashian held tight to her love of Japan.

“Japan is our happy place 🇯🇵♥️,” she captioned the images of her and North.

In addition to her trip with North, Kardashian often shares fun adventures and loving tributes with all four of her children on social media.

This summer, she made it a mission to take Saint to as many professional soccer games as she could, including the Miami vs. Cruz Azul match, the PSG vs. Al Nassr game and more. In July, she gushed to CNN, “He is obsessed with soccer, and I will do anything for my babies, so I travel the world.” She explained, “We do soccer trips and it’s not stopping, all summer we will go to different exhibition games.”

In May, Kardashian praised Psalm on his birthday. “Happy 4th Birthday my beautiful smart curious baby boy Psalm. I’m just so happy you chose me to be your mommy. You teach me so much every day. I can’t wait to go through this life with you and that cutie smile of yours with your little fangs.”

She also shared a loving tribute to her youngest daughter this past January. “I’m so so proud to be your mom, it’s the best feeling in the entire world,” she gushed via social media. “You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!”

Kardashian has also been candid about protecting her kids from their dad’s controversial opinions and subsequent social media backlash.

“In my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on [in] the outside world,” she said on a December 2022 podcast episode of “Angie Martinez IRL,” referencing West’s public outbursts. “I am holding on by a thread. I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can. My kids don’t know anything.”

She elaborated further on her complicated relationship with West, telling Martinez, 52: “It is hard. Coparenting is really f—king hard.”