Kim Kardashian donned a kimono during a recent visit to Japan.

The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 29, to share snaps taken by her 10-year-old daughter, North West. In the photos, Kardashian sported the traditional Asian garment, which featured metallic silk detailing. Kardashian complemented the dress with a shaggy updo that was finalized with metal chopsticks.

As Kardashian gave the camera a number of different poses, North, as well as Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope, 11, and Tracy Romulus’ daughter Ryan, 9, could be seen holding up an iPhone and a ring light.

Kardashian’s fans quickly flooded the comments section, praising the TV personality’s parenting skills. “Mom of the year,” wrote one fan as a second added, “What a hype team.” A third social media user gushed, “Not the kids holding up the ring light and the phone. This is how you parent.”

Others took the opportunity to remind Kardashian of a past controversy. “This is when you can use ‘Kimono,’” a social media user suggested in reference to Kardashian’s previous plans to name her popular shapewear label Kimono.

Kardashian was accused of cultural appropriation in June 2019 after announcing the brand’s original moniker. Amid increasing concerns over the use of Kimono, Kardashian explained her decision in a statement to The New York Times.

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” she told the publication. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment. My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come,” she added.

Kardashian eventually renamed the company as backlash continued.

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” she wrote in a July 2019 Instagram post.

“What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon.”

A month later, Kardashian shared that she had settled on the name Skims.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me,” she said via Instagram. “I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name.”

She added of the name Skims: “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.”