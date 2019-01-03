Daddy’s little girl. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram Story on Thursday, January 3, to illustrate the bond between her husband, Kanye West, and their 5-year-old daughter North.

Kardashian, 38, shared the photos just one day after Us Weekly broke the news that she and the rapper, 41, are expecting their fourth child — a baby boy — via surrogate, who is due in early May. The pictures that were taken at the family’s Christmas party, show North dancing with the rapper and riding on his shoulders.

West and his eldest child share a love couture and collaborated on a piece when she attended a fashion summer camp. “Together we put the thread through the sewing machine, and it really brought me to tears to think about,” the Yeezy designer recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In August. “My daughter asked me, ‘Daddy, do you have a sewing machine like this at your office?’ And I brought her to my office and she did a bunch of sketches, and my head pattern cutter made her dresses right there for her.”

The 21-time Grammy winner and Kardashian are also parents of 3-year-old Saint and Chicago, 11 months. A source told Us Weekly recently that the couple are raising down to earth kids. “They are really well-adjusted, normal kids,” the source shared. “They hang out with their cousins.”

In July, Kardashian revealed that she is conscious about not spoiling her children. “I worry about giving my kids too much. We don’t do gifts. They have to really earn it,” the reality star wrote in an essay for Wealth Simple. “But we talk about it all the time, about not getting too much and just trying to be as grounded and well-rounded as possible.”

